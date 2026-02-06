The Stella Hotel Appoints Chef Al-Hakim Shabazz As Executive Chef Of Campfire Restaurant

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Stella Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Al-Hakim ShaBazz as Executive Chef of Campfire Restaurant, the hotel's signature dining destination at Lake Walk in Bryan-College Station.

Chef Hakim is bringing a soulful, people-first approach to his new role as Executive Chef of Campfire Restaurant. With a career shaped by classical training, diverse culinary environments, and a deep respect for hospitality, Chef Hakim's leadership is grounded in the connection between food, people, and places.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu School of Culinary Arts in Pasadena, CA, Chef Hakim has built his culinary foundation across luxury resorts, nationally recognized restaurant groups, and large scale hospitality operations. His professional journey includes leadership roles at Enchantment Resort in Sedona, AZ, Sheraton/Westin Carlsbad Resort and Spa, in Carlsbad CA, multiple Fox Restaurants Concepts locations, and most recently with Levy Restaurants at Texas A&M University.

“The appointment of Chef ShaBazz represents our continued investment in culinary excellence,” said Patrick Taylor, Director of Operations of The Stella Hotel.“His experience, creativity, and passion for hospitality align perfectly with Campfire's vision and the guest experience we strive to deliver.”

At Campfire, Chef Hakim will lead a menu inspired by Central Texas ingredients, seasonal sourcing, and refined Southern hospitality. His vision honors Campfire's warm, communal spirit while continuing to strengthen relationships with local ranchers, farmers, and producers. Through thoughtful technique and honest flavors, he aims to create dishes that feel both elevated and familiar, food meant to be shared around the table.

As the ninth of eleven children, Chef Hakim grew up in a home where food was the heartbeat of daily life. Crowded dinners, packed holidays, and shared moments around the table shaped his belief that cooking is an act of care, one that brings people together to connect, celebrate, and feel at home. That philosophy continues to guide his work today, as he leads with humility, passion, and a deep love for the kitchen.

For Chef Hakim, success is measured by the joy the food creates within his team and for every guest who gathers around Campfire's table.

“I am over joyed to have the opportunity to take Campfire to new heights and to be inducted as apart of The Stella Family and Traditions community. There are plenty of paths to walk in this world and I feel so blessed that I'm on this one” - Chef Al-Hakim ShaBazz

Campfire Restaurant is located within The Stella Hotel at Lake Walk, a premier destination for dining, leisure, and hospitality in Bryan College Station.