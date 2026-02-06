Gujarat: Gandhinagar Civic Body Presents Rs 1,903 Crore Budget, 10.77 Pc Up From 2025-26

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation on Friday presented its estimated budget of Rs 1,903.08 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, registering a 10.77 per cent increase over last year's Rs 1,718.03 crore allocation.

The budget, unveiled by Municipal Commissioner J. N. Vaghela, emphasises infrastructure development, environmental initiatives, and public services under the theme 'Urban Development Year'.

Nearly 62 per cent of the total budget, amounting to Rs 1,186.71 crore, has been earmarked for physical infrastructure.

Planned projects include an underpass at Sectors 22-23, a flyover at Reliance Chowkdi–Pandit Deendayal Circle, 350 kilometres of new roads, and 26,000 new drainage connections across the city.

Environmental initiatives include an eight-kilometre Green Corridor from Bhaijipura to Adalaj with the plantation of over 10 lakh trees.

The budget also provides for 24 new ponds following the renovation of 19 existing water bodies to achieve zero water stagnation. No increase has been proposed in property or vehicle tax rates.

“We are maintaining current tax rates and extending the 10% early payment rebate on property tax from two to three months to ease financial burden on citizens,” Vaghela said.

The budget allocates funds to improve public transport, including the launch of 100 new PM e-buses to reduce pollution and enhance mobility. In health and sports, provisions include a new multi-speciality hospital, five yoga studios, two sports complexes, and a working women's hostel.

Rural water supply will be enhanced with 40 MLD of Narmada water reaching southern villages.

New community halls will be constructed in Amiyapur, Pethapur, Koba, Bhat, and Palaj, while fire stations will be established in Vavol and Khoraj.

Road safety has been allocated Rs 10 crore, and Rs eight crore is set aside for fire safety equipment in high-rise buildings.

Ambapur Vav will be developed as a heritage tourism site, and under the 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign, five markets will be organised during the year to promote local artisans.

Officials said the budget aims to enhance civic facilities for all residents and accelerate Gandhinagar's overall development.