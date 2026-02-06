Clearlight® Supports Conference Champion New England Patriots with Advanced Wellness and Recovery Solutions as Team Prepares for The Big Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clearlight's Doctor-Designed, Science-Backed Infrared Saunas Help Elite Athletes Recover Smarter, Perform Stronger, and Stay Game-Ready

Berkeley, California, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearlight®, the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology, red light therapy, and wellness solutions for nearly 30 years, is proud to support the Conference Champion New England Patriots with our Clearlight Infrared Sanctuary Saunas as the team prepares for The Big Game. Trusted by more than 150 professional athletes and trainers, Clearlight's recovery solutions are built to help elite performers recover faster, reduce fatigue, and optimize performance both on and off the field.

“We're honored to support the Conference Champion New England Patriots with our Clearlight Infrared Sanctuary 2 Professional Saunas as they prepare for The Big Game,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO, Clearlight.“At the highest level of competition, being performance ready is everything. Our mission is to help athletes train better and recover smarter so they can perform at their peak when it matters most.”

Clearlight worked directly with the Patriots organization to set up a private, best-in-class, dedicated wellness area for the team which includes:

4 Sanctuary 2 Professional Infrared Saunas: Featuring Clearlight's exclusive True Wave® Full Spectrum Infrared heater, which are patented low EMF combination carbon/ceramic heaters that deliver near, mid, and far infrared at over 20 times the power of the nearest leading competitor.

Recover Like a ProTM

“We have more than 150 professional athletes and trainers who choose Clearlight because they trust our high standards and quality. Professional athletes have teams of trainers who know that stacking or layering healing modalities leads to faster recovery and optimal performance. Our endeavor is to make recovering like a pro accessible to everyone,” added Dickie Walsh, Clearlight COO, who oversaw the custom wellness offering.

Professional athletes rely on stacked and complementary recovery modalities to get to and remain at the top of their game. Clearlight's doctor-designed infrared saunas have become key tools for players focused on:



Recovery: Allowing them to loosen up before games, repair and rebuild muscles, replenish energy stores, and reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation, which is essential after intense physical activity.

Injury Prevention: Increasing circulation and flexibility to remain on the field all season and healthy in the offseason. Improved Performance: Supporting their general well-being, endurance, mobility, and good mental focus.

“Having access to Clearlight's advanced wellness tools has been a helpful tool as the team prepares for Sunday's game,” said Jim Whalen, Head Athletic Trainer for the New England Patriots.“We appreciate their best-in-class technologies to aid recovery and performance and are grateful for their support.”

For more information about Clearlight, visit us at infraredsauna

About Clearlight®

Founded by Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight® is the global pioneer and industry leader in infrared sauna technology, red light therapy, and wellness solutions for nearly 30 years. Every Clearlight product is doctor-designed, science-backed, and built for the modern lifestyle, making the luxury of self-care accessible to everyone through a best-in-class full suite of wellness technologies.

Clearlight has set the industry standards for quality, safety, warranty, and efficacy, helping shape the modern wellness landscape through partnerships that have supported the growth of many retail sauna studio chains and infrared sauna companies. Dr. Duncan is recognized as a pioneering innovator in infrared technology, holding numerous patents and pending patents for Clearlight's proprietary advancements-including the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters engineered to deliver deeper, more penetrating wavelengths with the lowest EMF and ELF levels available.

Headquartered in Berkeley, California, Clearlight distributes throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America, and the United Kingdom. For every sauna purchased, Clearlight plants two trees through the National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program, totaling more than 28,602 trees planted since 2024. To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit and; and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

#Clearlight #Health #Wellness #GlobalPioneer #IndustryLeader #InfraredSauna

Attachments



Clearlight® Supports Conference Champion New England Patriots with Advanced Wellness and Recovery Solutions as Team Prepares for The Big Game Clearlight's Doctor-Designed, Science-Backed Infrared Saunas Help Elite Athletes Recover Smarter, Perform Stronger, and Stay Game-Ready

CONTACT: Dana Young Clearlight® - Infrared Saunas and Wellness Solutions 4153787998...