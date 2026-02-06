Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Refinancing Of Floating Rate Loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S


2026-02-06 10:31:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
and the Press

Refinancing of floating rate loans

The Nykredit Group has completed the auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2026.
The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Cibor-loan Euribor-loan Euribor-loan
ISIN DK000955140-0 DK000955175-6 DK000955167-3 DK000955159-0 DK000955183-0 DK000955191-3
Reference rate Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Cibor3M Euribor3M Euribor3M
Cover pool H (SDO) G (RO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO) H (SDO)
Series 32H 32G 32H 32H 32H 32H
Callable No No No Yes Yes Yes
Auction results
Total allotment DKK 10,900 mio. DKK 4,700 mio. DKK 10,300 mio. DKK 2,300 mio. EUR 370 mio. EUR 20 mio.
Total bids DKK 31,256 mio. DKK 14,850 mio. DKK 16,725 mio. DKK 6,268 mio. EUR 1,758 mio. EUR 38 mio.
Interest rate spread +0.04% +0.07% +0.04% +0.10% +0.33% +0.48%
Price 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.20 100.00 100.20
Other information
Maturity 01/10/2028 01/10/2028 01/04/2029 01/04/2029 01/04/2029 01/10/2030

Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment

  • Refinancing of floating rate loans

MENAFN06022026004107003653ID1110706202



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search