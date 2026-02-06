MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Moon River Moly Ltd. Announces Filing of Technical Report for the Davidson Mine Preliminary Economic Assessment

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) (OTCQB: MRIVF) (" Moon River " or the " Company ") announces that the Company has filed an independent technical report entitled the National Instrument NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Davidson Mine Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") ("the Davidson Mine Technical Report ") dated February 6, 2026 with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

The Davidson Mine Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at .

There are no material differences in the Davidson Mine Technical Report from the disclosure in the Company's news release dated December 23, 2025. The Report is dated February 6, 2026, with an effective date of December 23, 2025

The Report was prepared by A-Z Mining Professionals Ltd. (" AMPL ").

Qualified Person(s)

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed, verified, and approved by Mr. Brian LeBlanc, P. Eng., President of AMPL, and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. LeBlanc is the QP responsible for the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Parisotto, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at (416) 800-1753 or ....

