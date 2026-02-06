Bitmart Card Expands Global Reach To 115+ Countries, Unveils 2026 Benefits With Up To 5.5% Cashback And $300+ In Annual Rewards









Real-World Usage Drives Expansion Beyond Short-Term Marketing

Unlike some crypto payment products that rely on short-term promotions or remain limited to specific regions, BitMart Card's global footprint has been built through sustained, real-world consumer demand. The card is now widely used across a range of everyday spending scenarios, including dining, online shopping, high-frequency daily expenses, and cross-border payments.

BitMart noted that the formation of stable usage patterns across multiple markets highlights increasing acceptance of crypto payments globally, as users seek practical, reliable ways to spend digital assets beyond trading environments.

From Experimental Tool to Everyday Financial Infrastructure

In the early stages of crypto payment adoption, many products were largely experimental, with limited use cases and frequency. As infrastructure has matured, crypto payment tools are increasingly evolving toward everyday financial utilities.

The usage trajectory of BitMart Card reflects this shift. Crypto assets are no longer confined to on-platform balances, but are increasingly being used directly for real-world consumption. Whether for seamless payments during international travel or instant settlement in daily transactions, demand for stable, long-term crypto payment solutions is being met through BitMart Card.

2026 Benefits Upgrade Focuses on Long-Term Value

As both user adoption and usage frequency continue to grow, BitMart has introduced a 2026 upgraded benefits structure for BitMart Card, designed to emphasize long-term value rather than short-term incentives.

According to the company, key highlights of the updated benefits framework include:



Up to 5.5% cashback across a wide range of everyday spending categories

More than $300 in annual cumulative rewards, combining welcome benefits and ongoing usage incentives for both new and existing users Additional benefits such as free ATM withdrawal allowances, tiered cashback structures, and long-term reward programs integrated with the BitMart ecosystem, aligning payment activity with broader asset participation



A BitMart spokesperson said the upgrade reflects a systematic optimization based on long-term user behavior, aimed at supporting the normalization of crypto payments in everyday consumption through sustainable incentives.

Third-Party Recognition Highlights Product Competitiveness

Amid intensifying competition in the crypto payments sector, BitMart Card has also received independent third-party recognition. The card recently ranked among the top global crypto cards evaluated by CryptoCardHub, an industry review platform that assessed 86 crypto card products worldwide. The recognition reflects the card's practical usability, accessibility, and overall value proposition in real-world payment scenarios.

According to CryptoCardHub's assessment, BitMart Card's performance is driven by its focus on everyday spending convenience, automatic crypto-to-fiat conversion at the point of payment, and its integration with Visa's global merchant network. This recognition underscores BitMart's continued efforts to advance the mainstream adoption of digital assets through functional payment infrastructure.

Payment Capabilities Emerge as a New Competitive Frontier

As crypto trading infrastructure becomes increasingly standardized, industry competition is shifting toward real-world application and payment usability. Market observers widely view the ability to deliver consistent, reliable payment experiences across regions as a key differentiator in the next phase of platform competition.

BitMart emphasized that expanding BitMart Card to 115+ countries and regions represents a critical step in integrating crypto assets into the real economy. The company said this foundation not only strengthens its position in crypto payments, but also supports future expansion into broader payment scenarios and financial services.

