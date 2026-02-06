Crypto Wallets Are Becoming Everyday Finance Apps, Bitget Wallet Report Finds

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet released a research report titled Everyday Finance Onchain: Key Trends Shaping 2026, arguing that crypto wallets are increasingly becoming the primary interface for everyday financial activity onchain. As adoption matures, the report finds usage shifting away from episodic, market-driven trading toward repeatable behaviors such as payments, saving, and asset management, positioning wallets as the point where onchain finance is increasingly accessed and used. The report includes perspectives from ecosystem participants such as Polygon, Stellar, MoonPay, 1inch, WalletConnect, Base, Sei, Morph, CertiK, Dune, and Animoca Brands.

The report describes wallets evolving into financial operating systems by consolidating functions once split across exchanges, banks, and standalone apps. Payments, trading, yield, and privacy are increasingly handled through a single, user-owned interface as crypto begins to function more like everyday money. In 2025, stablecoin onchain transaction volume reached roughly $33 trillion, while global stablecoin supply grew more than 50% to over $300 billion. Spending across major crypto card programs rose 525% year on year, underscoring a shift toward real-world financial use. Stablecoins are increasingly embedded into cards, local payment systems, and hybrid fiat-facing rails, operating as largely invisible settlement infrastructure.

Beyond payments, the report highlights infrastructure shifts reshaping everyday onchain finance. AI agents are beginning to transact autonomously using machine-native payment protocols, creating new forms of economic activity that wallets must fund, monitor, and control. Trust models are evolving alongside this shift, with Know Your Agent (KYA) emerging as a framework for managing delegated permissions and accountability. As financial behavior becomes more persistent, wallets are also starting to function as a behavioral credit layer, translating long-term onchain activity into reduced friction and differentiated access, while privacy becomes essential infrastructure for scale and retention.

Markets continue to develop within this broader everyday finance context. Real-world assets are moving beyond static tokenization toward perpetual and synthetic exposure as oracle networks and onchain derivatives mature. Decentralized perpetual markets processed trillions of dollars in notional volume in 2025, narrowing the gap with centralized venues and driving more trading activity directly into wallets, which provide routing, context, and portfolio management rather than isolated protocol access. Prediction markets also expanded rapidly, with annual volumes surpassing $40 billion, converting real-world events into tradable probability signals.

"Crypto is increasingly being used for everyday financial activity," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "As payments, infrastructure, and markets move onchain, wallets are becoming the interface that makes this usable in daily life." Bitget Wallet cited its recent evolution as evidence of this shift, making a strategic move toward an everyday finance app by aligning its product architecture around payments, cash management, and frequent onchain use. This includes the introduction of a unified Pay hub combining crypto cards, QR payments, bank transfers, and in-app shopping alongside yield and trading features. The shift follows the wallet surpassing 90 million users globally, reflecting the need to support real-world financial activity at scale. Company data shows stablecoin-based spending and yield grew faster than trading in 2025, with card spending up more than 28-fold and earn subscriptions rising nearly tenfold.

