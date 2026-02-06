Founder-Led STM Goods Continues Innovation In Rugged And Intuitive Device Accessories

Photo Courtesy of: STM Goods

SYDNEY, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STM Goods, the founder-led accessories company known for its rugged and intuitive protective solutions for digital devices, today announced the continued expansion of its Dux line of cases and accessories for iPad, MacBook and Microsoft Surface users. Privately owned and bootstrapped for more than 26 years, the company has deployed its products in the millions across education and commercial markets worldwide.

Founded in 1998 in Bondi, Sydney, STM Goods grew out of a practical problem: how to protect laptops without relying on generic business-style bags. Co-founders Ethan Nyholm and Adina Jacobs began by designing a backpack with a dedicated protective laptop section and have since expanded into fitted tablet cases, laptop bags and power accessories sold across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other key regions.

Today, STM Goods focuses on protective solutions for high-usage devices in classrooms, workplaces and mobile environments, particularly through its flagship Dux range. The Dux Plus and Dux Ultra for iPad, along with products such as the Dux USB-C keyboard and ChargeTree wireless charger, are designed to address device breakage and usability challenges faced by schools, enterprises and individual users.

“Our goal has always been to make technology easier to use by protecting devices and reducing the disruption that comes when they fail,” said STM Goods co-founder and chief executive officer Ethan Nyholm.“We continue to focus on practical solutions that respond to how people actually use their devices.”

The company reports deploying millions of Dux cases for iPad into education programmes globally, working with schools and technology partners to reduce breakage and extend device lifecycles. STM Goods currently serves markets across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the United Kingdom and China.

Co-founder and director of product Adina Jacobs continues to lead product design and development.“Each new case or accessory is shaped by feedback from classrooms and workplaces that rely on these devices every day,” said Jacobs.

As device fleets increasingly become long-term infrastructure, STM Goods continues to focus on rugged, intuitive accessories that support real-world usage rather than short product cycles. The company remains founder-led and technology-driven, with an emphasis on durability, fit and functionality for high-usage environments.

