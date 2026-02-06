Luxury Coaches Market Report 2026: $42.99 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Coaches Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The luxury coaches market has seen robust growth, expanding to $35.16 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $37 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is driven by tourism and leisure travel increases, rising corporate travel demand, and the expansion of intercity bus services. Consumers are increasingly opting for group travel that offers comfort and advanced coach manufacturing technologies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $45.09 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5.1%. This forecast period growth is attributed to the adoption of electric and hybrid coaches, sustainable tourism transport, and increased investment in premium fleet upgrades.

Several key trends are emerging, such as a rising demand for premium long-distance travel, wider adoption of electric luxury coaches, and enhanced smart infotainment systems. In particular, luxury coaches are benefiting from the tourism boom, providing high-end travel experiences that cater to travelers seeking stress-free and comfortable journeys. Notably, VisitBritain projects 41.2 million inbound tourist visits to the UK in 2024, resulting in $39.9 billion in spending, with expectations of further growth in 2025.

Innovation in electric luxury coaches is notable, with companies introducing battery-powered buses with advanced amenities and eco-friendly travel features. For instance, JBM Auto Ltd. launched the JBM GALAXY, India's first fully electric luxury coach, in January 2023. With features like 45 reclining seats, infotainment systems, and mobile charging ports, the coach ensures a premium travel experience while offering safety features such as rollover protection and fire detection systems.

Further market consolidation is seen with Forest River Bus, LLC acquiring L.A. West Coaches in February 2025. This acquisition enhances Forest River's portfolio, leveraging L.A. West Coaches' expertise in luxury coach manufacturing.

Key industry players include Mercedes-Benz Group AG, AB Volvo, Scania AB, Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., and Forest River Inc., among others. With North America leading the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers diverse geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries like the USA, UK, China, India, and Germany being critical markets.

The luxury coaches market is characterized by premium offerings such as entertainment systems, luxurious interiors, and refreshment facilities. Market value reflects factory-gate revenues from manufacturers' sales, including related services. These revenues are based on consumption within the specified geography, highlighting robust opportunities and the appealing future of the luxury coaches market.

Key Attributes:

