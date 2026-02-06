Lottery Business Research Report 2026: $400+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$346.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$421.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Increasing Adoption of Online Lottery Platforms Rising Popularity of Mobile Lottery Applications Growing Integration of Digital Payment Systems Expansion of Interactive and Gamified Lottery Formats Enhanced Focus on Secure and Transparent Draw Systems
Companies Featured
- UK National Lottery New York Lottery California State Lottery The Texas Lottery Singapore Pools Limited Michigan Lottery Virginia Lottery International Game Technology INTRALOT New Jersey Lottery Francaise des Jeux Scientific Games Corporation Light & Wonder Inc. The Florida Lottery Loto-Quebec Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Pennsylvania Lottery Lotterywest Oregon Lottery Colorado Lottery Sisal S.p.A. Minnesota State Lottery Atlantic Lottery Corporation Pollard Banknote Limited Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. Georgia Lottery Corporation Jackpocket Inc. New Zealand Lotteries Commission Jumbo Interactive Limited China LotSynergy Holdings Limited Arizona State Lottery
