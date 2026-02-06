T20 World Cup: Clash Of Green Card And Aadhar Card Holders Is A Good Opportunity For Players, Says SKY

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) With as many as eight players in the USA squad tracing their roots to India, Saturday's clash between the two countries in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium is being jokingly referred to as a match between those holding a Green Card against those with an Aadhar Card.

Captain Maunak Patel, spinner Harmeet Singh, batter Shubham Ranjane, Jasdeep Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, and experienced pacer Saurabh Netravalkar are the eight players in the United States squad that trace their roots to India. Harmeet, Shubham, and Netravalkar are products of the Mumbai maidans, where they rubbed shoulders with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube.

On the eve of their clash, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said having players of Indian origin in other teams is a good thing for the sport, as more players are getting a chance to play the game at the international level.

"They've gone now to the land of dollars. But I see it from a good perspective. It's good that people are getting an opportunity. Even though they're playing from other countries, it's a good opportunity for them. I've played a lot of cricket with them. But right now, we're having fun in our own cricket. The way we're playing cricket. At least I have played in Mumbai, so I know how it works here. It'll be fun. We'll start the tournament tomorrow, and after that, we'll catch up slowly," the Indian captain said.

He admitted that they have not played a lot against associate nations like the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands, which bring in a lot of unknown elements to the game. He said they keep themselves abreast by watching videos of those teams and preparing well.

"See, we do see a lot of videos. Yes, we don't play them often. But at the same time, we have a lot of preparations going on. When we have bowlers meeting, batters meeting. We see the bowlers. We play a similar kind of fast bowlers when we are practising in the nets as well. So yes, there are a lot of preparations behind it. Though we have a disadvantage that we don't get to play these nations. But definitely you have to be prepared. At this level, there is no excuse," said Suryakumar Yadav.

SKY said the presence of little-known teams does not mean India will have an easy time in the middle of the group stages.

"Sir, I don't see any weak teams in the competition. All 20 teams are very much capable of. Playing some good cricket in this format. As I said, it's a format where you can see. A good player doing well on any given day. That requires 1 or 2 batters to make a difference. Or 1 or 2 bowlers to have a good - good 24 balls on that given day. So we'll have to play the same way as we've been playing against all the teams. So there are no weak or tough teams in the competition. I think they are all the same," he said.

The 36-year-old batter, known for his 360-degree stroke-making ability, said he is in a happy space as a captain with an abundance of riches at his disposal, which he says is a happy headache to have.

"As a captain, I'm feeling good. I keep reminding myself that when you say captain, it sounds overrated. Say, leader, it sounds better. The feeling of a leader. So when you say captain, there's a little complacency. But it's good. It's a good responsibility to lead such a good group on home soil. And starting the campaign from Wankhede. So I'm very excited, and it's a good responsibility," he said.

He said there is no added pressure as a leader, and he sees the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as a good opportunity for himself and his players.

"See, there's no double-thoughts that we've been playing good cricket, but at the same time you have to be in the present as well. Yes, you're playing at home. You're expected to win the tournament. The way you've been playing your cricket. No one has defended the title. No one has won on home soil. Yes, everything runs in everyone's mind. But at the same time, you have to be in the present as well.

"You have to see what you want to do on the given day. What kind of cricket do you want to play? That is, I think it is very important. And just stay in the present. Have your feet where you are. Stay grounded, because when you're playing at home. You want to be more excited. You want to give people more than they expect. And at those times, you might make a mistake. But I think staying in the present will be the key in this World Cup. Even though we go till the end. But I think every game we play, we will have to be very relaxed and think about the game we're playing," the India skipper said.