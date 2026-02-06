Turkish Airlines Set To Launch Istanbul-Yerevan Flights (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish Airlines will launch flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan route in March, Trend reports via the airline's official website.

The first flight on the new route will begin operating on March 11.

Last September, Turkish Airlines announced in the Public Disclosure Platform that the company's Board of Directors made a decision to launch regular flights to Timisoara, Romania, and Yerevan, Armenia, depending on opportunities and market conditions.