Starlink Restrictions Halt Russian Assaults On Many Frontline Sections

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Serhii“Flash” Beskrestnov, advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, as reported by Ukrinform.

He noted that the consequences for the Russian side were larger than expected.

“I can tell you that for the Russians this is not just a problem – it's truly a catastrophe for them... They really have a lot of these Starlinks, and many network segments are built on them,” Beskrestnov said.

He clarified that these networks were used to control drones, FPV systems, and for headquarters coordination.

“We are also receiving reports from our fronts that on many sections, assault operations have stopped... According to Russian reports, their headquarters cannot communicate with command or assault brigades,” the Defense Ministry advisor added.

Beskrestnov emphasized that the restrictions were implemented specifically to counter Russian plans to use Starlink to operate strike drones.

“We understand that the Russians are trying to install these Starlinks on all Shaheds... Shaheds and other remotely controlled strike UAVs using the Starlink network are a very serious threat to us,” he explained.

He also noted that Ukraine is working with SpaceX to ensure uninterrupted operation of official terminals for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Verifiedterminals operational as Russian access blocked – Fedorov

As previously reported by Ukrinform, at the request of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, SpaceX began countering Shahed-type strike drones using Starlink technology.

Photo: ArmyInform