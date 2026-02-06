MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Forsys Metals Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from BDO Audit Pty Ltd. (the " Former Auditor ") to RSM Canadea LLP (the " Successor Auditor "). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 5, 2026 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on February 5, 2026, to hold office until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.

The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor. There have been no reservations or modified opinions contained in the Former Auditor's reports on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the relevant period (as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 (" NI 51-102 ")) or any subsequent period, and there are no reportable events (as defined in Section 4.11. of NI 51-102) between the Company and Former Auditor.

The Company will be filing the required reporting package within the prescribed time period in accordance with NI 51-102.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Richard Parkhouse, Investor Relations. For additional information please contact:

Richard Parkhouse, Investor Relations

email: ... email: ...

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.







