Nordvpn Passes Its No-Logs Assurance Assessment For The Sixth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, underwent an independent no-logs assurance engagement at the end of 2025. Seeking to maintain a high level of trust and transparency, NordVPN commissioned Deloitte Lithuania, one of the market-leading Big Four firms, to conduct an assurance report on the NordVPN's configuration of IT systems and supporting IT operations used to provide the VPN services to customers in accordance with no-logs policy.

For the sixth time in NordVPN's history, an independent team of practitioners verified that the company's no-logs statement is accurate and aligns with its privacy claims.

“Trust is the foundation of everything we do at NordVPN. We believe trust must be earned through action, not just words. The sixth independent assessment demonstrates our commitment to upholding our no-logs promise year after year, under rigorous examination. Privacy concerns are at an all-time high, and we want users to know we have honored data protection since day one, and will continue as we push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

During the engagement process, Deloitte's practitioners interviewed NordVPN's employees and inspected server infrastructure, and technical logs. They had access to NordVPN services from November 10 to December 12, 2025 and reviewed privacy relevant configuration settings and deployment processes of standard VPN, Double VPN, Onion Over VPN, and obfuscated servers.

Deloitte Lithuania conducted the assessment in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) (ISAE 3000 (Revised)), established by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) with the aim of examining NordVPN's IT system configuration and management.

NordVPN's first independent no-log assessment was completed in 2018, followed by second, third, fourth, and fifth assessments in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to privacy.

The full no-logs assurance engagement report is available to all NordVPN users, after logging in to their Nord Account user control panel.

