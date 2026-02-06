Lucknow: Major Fire Engulfs Building Under Construction Near Taj Hotel

A major fire broke out in an under-construction building near the iconic Taj Hotel in Lucknow on Friday. Firefighters and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the blaze The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. No casualties or serious injuries have been reported so far. Further updates on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

