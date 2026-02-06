Middle East Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $5.6 Billion Market By 2030 - Majid Al Futtaim SHARE, ADNOC Distribution Rewards, Saudia Alfursan, Stc Wallet, And Qatar Airways Anchor Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The loyalty market in Middle East is expected to grow by 15.1% annually, reaching US$3.4 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 17.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$3.0 billion to approximately US$5.6 billion.



Intensity will rise around "ecosystem bundles" (payments, loyalty + subscriptions + partner marketplaces), led by Saudi Arabia and UAE. Coalitions will defend through banking alliances; wallets will compete via merchant-funded offers and instant redemption. Airline programs will keep expanding into everyday earn/burn (Saudi, Qatar, UAE), increasing pressure on standalone retail schemes.

Current State of the market



Competition is shifting from "points programs" to ecosystem control: In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, loyalty is increasingly tied to payment rails, apps, and everyday services (fuel, grocery, mobility, bill-pay). This raise switching costs and concentrates share with operators that control high-frequency journeys. Two tracks dominate: (1) retailer-led coalition programs anchored by malls/grocery and (2) wallet/fintech-led offer-and-rewards layers embedded into payments and digital banking.

Key Players and New Entrants



UAE: Majid Al Futtaim (SHARE) remains a core coalition player spanning Carrefour and mall-based experiences, while mobility-led loyalty is anchored by ADNOC Rewards (fuel/convenience).

Saudi Arabia: Airline-led ecosystems (e.g., Saudia AlFursan) are broadening earn/burn beyond travel through local partnerships, while wallet ecosystems (e.g., stc's financial services stack) push merchant-funded offers inside payment journeys.

Qatar: Qatar Airways Privilege Club is extending loyalty into subscription-style accrual to lock in member engagement. New entrants: Expect more loyalty-tech and martech vendors to push into GCC via banks, airlines, and large retailers as they centralise customer data and orchestrate cross-partner rewards.

Key Trends and Drivers



Loyalty is being embedded into national digital wallets and payment ecosystems

Loyalty programs in the Middle East are increasingly designed as embedded layers within national digital wallets and payment apps rather than standalone schemes. In Saudi Arabia, stc pay integrates rewards across bill payments, merchant offers, and ecosystem services. In the UAE, ADNOC Distribution continues to link ADNOC Rewards directly with card-based and app-based payments across fuel and convenience retail.

High wallet penetration, government-backed digital infrastructure, and a policy push toward cashless transactions are encouraging operators to treat loyalty as a default feature of payment usage. Retailers and mobility operators are prioritising reduced friction and higher frequency engagement through payments rather than separate loyalty journeys. Embedded loyalty is expected to become the dominant model in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Standalone programs without payment integration are likely to lose relevance, while wallet-centric ecosystems gain bargaining power over merchants.

Retail groups are consolidating loyalty across multi-brand portfolios



Large Middle Eastern retail groups are consolidating loyalty schemes across diversified brand portfolios to create cross-category earning and redemption. Majid Al Futtaim continues to operate SHARE as a unified loyalty layer spanning groceries, malls, fashion, and entertainment across the GCC. Alshaya Group has expanded cross-brand reward mechanics across its fashion and foodservice portfolio.

Rising customer acquisition costs and fragmented brand engagement are pushing retailers to extract more lifetime value from existing customers. Group-wide loyalty enables internal traffic migration and improves visibility across consumer spend categories. Portfolio-level loyalty will intensify, particularly among mall-anchored and franchise-led retail groups. Single-brand schemes will increasingly be absorbed or deprioritised.

Coalition loyalty is aligning with lifestyle and urban consumption patterns



Coalition loyalty programs in the Middle East are repositioning around everyday lifestyle spend rather than discretionary rewards. Programs tied to malls, fuel, foodservice, and transport are expanding earn-and-burn use cases. In the UAE, mall-led ecosystems anchored by Majid Al Futtaim increasingly link dining, cinema, and grocery rewards into a single value loop.

Urban density, mall-centric consumption, and high frequency lifestyle spending create natural conditions for coalition models. Operators are prioritising relevance and repeat usage over aspirational rewards with low redemption frequency. Coalition loyalty will remain structurally strong in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but weaker programs with limited daily relevance are likely to exit or merge into stronger ecosystems.

E-commerce and quick-commerce platforms are building proprietary loyalty layers



Regional e-commerce platforms are developing in-house loyalty constructs tied to delivery frequency, subscriptions, and private-label ecosystems. Noon continues to integrate loyalty benefits across Noon Grocery, Noon Food, and its subscription services, positioning loyalty as an operational retention tool rather than a points-only program.

Margin pressure in e-commerce and high churn in quick-commerce are forcing platforms to reduce dependency on discounting. Loyalty mechanisms are being used to lock in repeat usage and shift behaviour toward owned services. Platform-led loyalty will deepen, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Traditional retail loyalty programs without delivery or subscription touchpoints will face relevance challenges.

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 5 Reports, Covering 350+ Tables and 500+ Figures



Middle East Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Israel Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Turkey Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook United Arab Emirates Loyalty Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Report Scope for Each Report

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty industry, with comprehensive coverage across retail-sector context, loyalty spend dynamics, and loyalty platform economics. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Retail Sector Market Context



Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030 POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030 Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Loyalty Program Type



Point-based Loyalty Program

Tiered Loyalty Program

Mission-driven Loyalty Program

Spend-based Loyalty Program

Gaming Loyalty Program

Free Perks Loyalty Program

Subscription Loyalty Program

Community Loyalty Program

Refer a Friend Loyalty Program

Paid Loyalty Program Cashback Loyalty Program

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Channel



In-Store

Online Mobile

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Business Model



Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven Other Segment

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Key Sectors



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Other

Sector Channel Views: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Key Sectors and Channels



Online Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

In-store Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030 Mobile App Loyalty Spend by Sector, 2021-2030

Retail Sector Deep-Dive: Loyalty Schemes Spend by Retail Segment



Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket and Convenience Store Other

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Accessibility



Card Based Access Digital Access

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Consumer Type



B2B Consumers B2C Consumers

Loyalty Schemes Spend Segmentation by Membership Type



Free

Free + Premium Premium

Loyalty Spend Split by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty



Embedded Loyalty Programs Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs

Loyalty Spend Split by Use of AI / Blockchain



AI Driven Loyalty Program Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Software Use Case



Analytics and AI Driven Management Platform

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Vendor / Solution Partner



In-house Third-Party Vendor

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Deployment



Cloud On-Premise

Loyalty Platform Spend Segmentation by Offering



Software

Services Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform

Consumer Demographics & Behaviour (Loyalty Spend Share), 2025



Age Group

Income Level Gender

Loyalty Program KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded, 2025



Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis

Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis

Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel

Key Attributes: