Amit Shah Calls BSF 'Indispensable Wall' At J&K's Bobia Chowki

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday commended the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Bobia Chowki in Kathua, calling the force an "indispensable wall" protecting India and crediting its personnel for earning the nation's admiration, citing Operation Sindoor as a glowing example of their bravery.

'A Lesson in Duty and Sacrifice'

Addressing BSF personnel during his visit to the border outpost (BOP) Bobiya in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that whenever he visits BSF posts, he learns lessons in duty, discipline, and sacrifice from the force. "Whenever I go to the border of BSF Chowki, whether it is the desert of Kutch, the desert of Rajasthan or the area of J & K, I always learn from all of you the values of duty-consciousness and duty-awareness. If there is anyone in all the services, then it is my young men of BSF who are always on the border."

Shah said "You have been able to bring this feeling to the people of the country because of your 60-year-old heroic history," he added.

Public Admiration for the Force

He noted that while BSF personnel may not always be connected to social media, his post about today would recieve many comments directed towards them, not him, which is a " huge deal". "Today, when I come to Bobia Chowki Kathua, I will post something on social media. You must read the comments below. The comments below are not even one for the Home Minister of the country. All the comments are for my border guards, in recognition of their bravery and sacrifice. This is a very big thing," he remarked.

A Legacy of Valour: Awards and 'Operation Sindoor'

Highlighting BSF's achievements, Shah said the force has earned one Mahavir Chakra, two Kirti Chakras, 15 Veer Chakras and 13 Shaurya Chakras over the years, along with several administrative honours.

Describing 'Operation Sindoor' as a defining moment, he said, "In Operation Sindoor, the bravery of the BSF has become a golden chapter in the history of the past six decades. Even in that difficult time, all of you have kept the spirit of we are border guards alive and strong forever. 118 posts and 3 terrorist launchpads were destroyed by the Jammu-Kashmir Frontier."

Paying homage to soldiers, Shah announced that Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Ahmed and Soldier Deepak Chingkham were awarded the Veer Chakra for their sacrifice. Overall, BSF personnel have earned 16 gallantry medals during the period, he added.

BSF's Versatile Role Across India

The Home Minister also lauded the BSF's role beyond border guarding, saying that it was evident in insurgency-hit regions of Manipur and the Northeast, Maoist-affected areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and during natural disasters in Punjab. "Wherever BSF is deployed, the flag of bravery is planted," Shah said, praising the force's blend of valour and humanity. "Just like all of you are stationed here on the border, even in the inner parts of the country, whether it is the Durgam area of Manipur, some areas of the North-East, or especially the Maoist areas of Orissa and Chhattisgarh, wherever BSF has been deployed, you have laid your flag of bravery there as well," he said.

Three-Day Security Review in Jammu and Kashmir

Shah also paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the memorial 'Ajay Prahari' at Bobiya BOP in Jammu and Kashmir during the event.

This comes during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. The Home Minister has a packed schedule centred on reviewing the security landscape and assessing development initiatives in the region.

The visit is significant amid the Centre's ongoing efforts to further strengthen security mechanisms and accelerate infrastructure and welfare projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During his stay, Shah will chair high-level meetings to assess the current security situation, particularly in border areas and other sensitive districts. Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the police, intelligence agencies, and the Central Armed Police Force are expected to participate in the review meetings. The discussions are likely to focus on counter-terror operations, border management, infiltration attempts, and coordination among security agencies to maintain peace and stability. (ANI)

