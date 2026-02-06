Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Students Sing Self-Composed Songs Before PM Modi


2026-02-06 08:15:15
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Students showcased creativity by singing self-composed songs before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 9th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha. The interaction highlighted confidence, talent and emotional expression, as PM Modi listened attentively and encouraged students to express themselves freely beyond exams and marks.

MENAFN06022026007385015968ID1110705605



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search