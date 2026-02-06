Students Sing Self-Composed Songs Before PM Modi

Students showcased creativity by singing self-composed songs before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 9th edition of Pariksha pe Charcha. The interaction highlighted confidence, talent and emotional expression, as PM Modi listened attentively and encouraged students to express themselves freely beyond exams and marks.

