IND Vs ENG, U19 WC Final: Records Galore For Vaibhav Suryavanshi During His Harare Mayhem

In the U19 World Cup 2026 Final, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a record 175 off 80 balls, leading India to 411/9 vs England. He became the youngest centurion, set the fastest century, most sixes, and the highest score in any ICC final.

The young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed his absolute carnage in India's U19 World Cup 2026 Final against England at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, February 6.

Vaibhav played a blistering knock of 175 off 80 balls as Team India posted a mammoth total of 411/9 in 50 overs and set a challenging 412-run target for England to chase. His knock consists of 15 sixes and as many boundaries, and he batted at an impressive strike rate of 218.75. The young batter scored a staggering 42.5% of India's total, single-handedly anchoring the innings and putting England under pressure.

On that note, let's take a look at the records shattered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi during his mayhem in Harare.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched into the history books by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the U19 World Cup. At the age of 14 and 316 days, the young batting sensation overtook Pakistan's Babar Azam's 15 and 92 days record, setting a new benchmark with his blazing 100 in just 55 balls during the final against England n Harare.

Suryavanshi went on to become the youngest batter to score 150 in the U19 World Cup, achieving the milestone in just 71 balls, leaving the England bowlers completely overwhelmed with his relentless aggression and towering sixes. His 71-ball 150 is the fastest in the history of Youth ODIs, establishing Vaibhav Suryavanshi as one of the most explosive young talents in international cricket.

The young batting star recorded his maiden U19 World Cup century on the grandest stage in just 55 balls, making him the fastest Indian batter to the three-figure mark in the history of the tournament. He surpassed Raj Angad Bawa's record of a 69-ball century in the 2022 edition of the tournament, setting a new benchmark in the U19 World Cup.

Overall, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the second-fastest to score a U19 World Cup century, behind Australia's Will Malajczuk, who scored a three-figure mark in just 51 balls against Japan in this edition of the tournament. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Will Malajczuk remain the only players to have scored a century under 60 balls in the history of the T20 World Cup.

With his blistering 175-run knock, which left England bowlers completely struggling to contain his onslaught, Vaibhav Suryavanshi set a new six-hitting benchmark at the U19 World Cup. During his innings, the 14-year-old smashed 15 towering sixes, the most by any batter in the history of the tournament. In fact, no batter has hit 10 or more sixes in the U19 World Cup final, making Vaibhav's achievement truly historic.

Moreover, the young batting sensation shattered the record for the most sixes in the history of the tournament. With 30 sixes in the U19 World Cup 2026, Vaibhav surpassed Dewald Brevis's record of 18 maximums in the 2022 edition of the marquee event, setting a new all-time record.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has set another record that will be remembered for years. His 175-run knock is now the highest individual score in any Men's ICC final across all formats, including Men's ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and World Test Championships. Suryavanshi shattered the record of Australia batter Travis Head's 165 in the 2023 WTC Final against India, establishing a new all-time benchmark.

When Suryavanshi scored 170 runs, he surpassed Alyssa Healy's record of 170 in the Women's ODI Final against England in 2022, recording the highest individual score ever in any ICC final, across men's, women's, and U19 tournaments, cementing his innings as one of the greatest in cricket history.

A total of 49 players have aggregated 300 or more runs in the history of the U19 World Cup, but no batter has had a strike rate of over 150, except for Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recorded the highest strike rate in the 19 World Cup for a player with 300+ runs, cementing his reputation as the most explosive batter in the tournament.

In the U19 World Cup 2026, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has amassed 439 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49 in seven matches, showcasing his dominance and fearlessness, finishing the tournament as the most explosive and impactful batter of the U19 World Cup 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi achieved another record by scoring the most runs through sixes and fours in a single innings of the U19 World Cup. Out of his 175-run masterclass, he smashed 150 runs through boundaries, including 15 towering sixes and as many fours, setting a new benchmark for aggressive batting in the tournament.

Suryavanshi surpassed Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda's record of 128 runs through boundaries in the 218 edition of the tournament, rewriting the record books and establishing himself as the most dominant power-hitter in the history of T20 World Cup.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his Youth ODI debut for Team India in 2024, and in a span of almost two years, the young batter has emerged as the leading run-getter for India in Youth ODIs. Vaibhav was 149 runs short of surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal's Indian record of 1386 runs in Youth ODIs, and the southpaw achieved it during the U19 World Cup 2026.

Vaibhav's 175-run knock in the U19 World Cup 2026 final took him to 1412 runs, including 4 centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 56.48 in 25 matches. He became the first Indian batter to amass over 1400 runs in the history of Youth ODIs, further cementing his place as India's prolific run-scorer at the youth level and establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.