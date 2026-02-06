Western Europeans Now Prioritize EU Autonomy Over US Alliance - Poll

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Western Europeans increasingly prioritise Europe's autonomy and shared values over maintaining close transatlantic ties, according to a new YouGov poll showing public opinion of the United States at its lowest level since the survey began a decade ago.

As reported by Azernews, citing Guardian, the decline in sentiment is largely attributed to actions and rhetoric associated with US President Donald Trump, including his renewed comments on Greenland. The issue has resonated particularly strongly in Denmark, where Greenland is a self-governing territory, accelerating a broader erosion of trust in the US across Europe.

Majorities in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom now hold unfavourable views of the United States. Negative perceptions range from 62% in France to 84% in Denmark, marking a significant increase even since November, when unfavourable ratings stood between 49% and 70% across the same countries.

The poll also indicates a sharp decline in the number of Europeans who consider the US a friend or ally. In Denmark, sentiment shifted most dramatically: while 80% of respondents in July 2023 viewed the US as a friend or ally, that figure has now fallen to below 26%.

Despite this deterioration in relations, Europeans broadly agree with several long-standing US critiques of Europe. Majorities believe the continent has relied too heavily on the US for defence, been overly permissive on immigration, and shown excessive caution on the global stage. However, respondents overwhelmingly reject Washington's claims that European governments restrict free speech or that the EU has acted unfairly in trade relations with the US.

While some European leaders have called on the EU to leverage its economic power in dealings with Washington, the survey suggests the public still views the US as stronger than Europe economically, diplomatically and militarily. Between 63% and 78% of respondents believe Europe's defence and security remain dependent on the United States, while roughly half say European prosperity also relies on US ties.

Most respondents agree that a serious breakdown in EU–US relations would be detrimental to Europe. Nevertheless, the Greenland dispute appears to have sharpened public thinking across Western Europe. In all six countries surveyed, the dominant view - held by 41% to 55% of respondents - was that strengthening European autonomy should now take precedence over preserving the transatlantic alliance.