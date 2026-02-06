Qatardebate Organises 'Let's Debate' Forum For Qatari Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: QatarDebate Centre, a member of Qatar Foundation, in cooperation with the Qatari Cultural Attache in the United Kingdom, organised the“let's debate” forum dedicated to Qatari students studying in British universities.

The organisation of this forum comes within the framework of the centre's efforts aimed at promoting a culture of dialogue and intellectual empowerment among Qatari youth abroad, providing them with debate and influence skills, and enabling them with higher-order thinking tools, particularly analysis and critical thinking, which contributes to qualifying them to engage effectively in academic activities, championships and international conferences.

In this context, student Sarah Dhiab, the strategic events officer at the Qatari Student Club, stressed the vital importance of this forum in shaping the personalities of scholarship students. She noted that the event provides a leading intellectual space to establish dialogue as a tool for building awareness away from the logic of victory and to promote the values ​​of mutual understanding and respect for the opinion of others.

She said that the forum sessions highlighted the role of debate as a civilized practice that contributes to preparing a generation capable of managing differences consciously and responsibly, and interacting constructively with contemporary societal issues. She emphasised that these initiatives enable students to have professional expression tools to be honourable role models for the State of Qatar in international academic forums.