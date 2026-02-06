Polyrizon Signs An Agreement To Develop Intranasal Proprietary Non-Hallucinogenic Neuroplastogen Formulation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration aims to leverage Polyrizon's advanced proprietary intranasal delivery platform to support clinical development of Clearmind's drug candidate proprietary MEAI

Raanana, Israel, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the“Company”), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions, today announced that it has entered into a development agreement with Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (“Clearmind”), a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems. Under this agreement, Polyrizon will develop a proprietary intranasal formulation of MEAI (5‐methoxy‐2‐aminoindane), Clearmind's proprietary, next-generation, non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen drug candidate, intended for use in the treatment of addiction‐related and other central‐nervous‐system (CNS) conditions.

The collaboration between companies holds both scientific and strategic rationale as the objective of the collaboration is to advance an intranasal MEAI formulation to support Clearmind's future clinical development programs initiatives.

Polyrizon's technology platforms are designed to enable:



Enhanced nasal residence time, through specialized gel‐like mechanisms

Consistent and targeted delivery of active compounds

Optimized patient usability Formulation flexibility tailored to the physicochemical profile of the API

Intranasal administration is widely studied as a delivery route with potential advantages over oral administration for certain disorders (or indications), particularly those intended for CNS activity. Potential advantages, to MEAI, include:



Bypassing first‐pass metabolism, which may allow more direct systemic access

Potentially faster absorption, depending on compound characteristics Lowering effective dose

These factors collectively support the exploration of intranasal delivery for MEAI as Clearmind continues its development efforts.

Tomer Izraeli, Chief Executive Officer of Polyrizon, commented,:“We are proud to collaborate with Clearmind on the development of an intranasal formulation of MEAI. Our proprietary intranasal technology is designed to enable more targeted, efficient delivery, and we believe it may offer meaningful value as Clearmind advances MEAI through its clinical pathway. We believe that this agreement reflects Polyrizon's growing role as a partner of choice for companies seeking specialized intranasal drug‐delivery expertise.”

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a“biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target TM, or T&T. For more information, please visit .

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol"CWY0."

For further information, visit:

Forward Looking Statements

