AGF Investments Inc. Wins Seven 2025 Fundata Fundgrade A+® Awards For Outstanding Fund Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) is pleased to announce that seven of its funds have been recognized with 2025 Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards, a respected mark of excellence in Canadian investment management. The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. It provides investors with a reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating based on up to 10 years of history. “We are honoured that multiple AGF Investments funds have earned FundGrade A+® recognition for 2025,” said Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, AGF Management Limited.“This distinction reflects the consistency and discipline of our investment approach, as well as the strong, long-term performance delivered by our teams on behalf of investors across market cycles.” The following AGF funds are recipients of the 2025 FundGrade A+® Award:

Fund Name Category AGF American Growth Fund U.S. Equity AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income AGF Global Balanced Growth Portfolio Fund Global Equity Balanced AGF Global Conservative Portfolio Fund Global Fixed Income Balanced AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund High Yield Fixed Income AGF Global Moderate Portfolio Fund Global Neutral Balanced AGF Global Select Fund Global Equity



The FundGrade A+ Rating identifies funds that have been consistent FundGrade A + Grade performers over the past calendar year. It is the only objective rating system available in the market that's based solely on risk-adjusted performance history and that takes into account the consistency with which a fund is ranked at the top of its CIFSC class.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $59 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

FundGrade A+® Awards:

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the“best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from“A” to“E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

AGF American Growth Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the U.S. Equity CIFSC category, out of 256 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2015 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Fixed Income Plus Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income CIFSC category, out of 32 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2015 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Global Balanced Growth Portfolio Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the Global Equity Balanced CIFSC category, out of 190 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2022 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Global Conservative Portfolio Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the Global Fixed Income Balanced CIFSC category, out of 136 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2022 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the High Yield Fixed Income CIFSC category, out of 50 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2015 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Global Moderate Portfolio Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the Global Neutral Balanced CIFSC category, out of 226 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2022 to 12/31/2025.

AGF Global Select Fund has received a FundGrade A+® Award for the year 2025 in the Global Equity CIFSC category, out of 314 funds. The FundGrade A+® Award for the Fund is calculated from 12/31/2015 to 12/31/2025.