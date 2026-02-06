Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) Market To Grow At 5.16% CAGR Through 2030 Rising Cancer Incidence And Demand For Effective Symptom Management Drive Growth Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reflecting the urgent need for effective therapies to manage this common chemotherapy side effect. CIPN affects 30–40% of patients undergoing chemotherapy, causing persistent tingling, numbness, and discomfort in the hands and feet that can severely impair daily activities and reduce quality of life. The prevalence of symptoms remains high even months after treatment, particularly with drugs such as paclitaxel and oxaliplatin. The increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, coupled with the financial and clinical burden of CIPN, is driving demand for medications, surgical interventions, and innovative therapies like transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to dominate the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong reimbursement frameworks, and growing awareness of CIPN's impact on survivorship.

Chicago, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period 2022-2030

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a nerve-damaging side effect of antineoplastic drugs used in chemotherapy, which is a popular cancer treatment. Between 30 & 40 % of people having chemotherapy develop CIPN. Chemotherapy antineoplastic drugs are intended to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells, but they can also harm healthy tissues, such as the peripheral nervous system. The expanding generic population has a significant impact on the global Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) market. The prevalence of CIPN was 68.1% in the first month after chemotherapy, 60.0 % at three months, and 30% at six months. The report on the global market for Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) covers market opportunities, market trends, and the CIPN industry's competitive environment. From 2017 through 2030, the global CIPN market is analyzed, with historical data from 2017 to 2020, the base year of 2021, and forecasted estimates from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding CIPN: Ongoing Neuropathy Impacts Patients Months After Chemotherapy

CIPN causes tingling, discomfort, and numbness in the hands and feet, among other symptoms. These symptoms can make it difficult to do things like typing or dressing, decrease balance, and raise the risk of falls and hospitalizations. There may also be a reason to lessen or stop chemotherapy. Clinical trials and investigations have been done to learn more about the symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis, risk factors, and therapies of CIPN.

Although the prevalence of CIPN symptoms is highest in the first month following the conclusion of chemotherapy, many patients continue to experience CIPN symptoms six months later. Acute neuropathy is caused by paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, two of the six principal antineoplastic drugs that produce CIPN. It appears during or shortly after therapy infusion. The other four categories of drugs are known to cause late effects that appear weeks after treatment is finished.

High Financial Burden and Comorbidities Linked to CIPN in Cancer Patients

CIPN can develop during chemotherapy or several months after treatment, and symptoms can last for a long time afterward. The impact of CIPN and accompanying symptoms on a patient's quality of life is severe. Other comorbidities and a high financial burden are also linked to CIPN. According to one study, 83.6 % of people had CIPN, with the majority of individuals having mild to moderate peripheral neuropathy. The prevalence rate of CIPN varies between 20% and 90%. Several factors, including the study population, period of follow-up, treatment regimen, and assessment methods utilized, may have influenced the large range. There is a scarcity of evidence on demographics and clinical features that raise the risk of developing CIPN. Risk factors for CIPN were not examined or proved to influence the prevalence and severity of CIPN in most registry studies. Older age, prior or contemporaneous therapy with a neurotoxic medication, and lower creatinine clearance were all found to be risk factors for the development of CIPN in research conducted by the Southwest Oncology Group.

Rising Cancer Prevalence Boosts Demand for Effective Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatments

North America is expected to dominate the global chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer is leading to a rise in the demand for chemotherapy treatment by patients in the North America region. This is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment in North America. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, an estimated 1,633,390 new cases of cancer were reported, and an estimated 595,919 people died of cancer in the United States. North America, particularly the U.S., has high healthcare spending and reimbursement frameworks that support patient access to advanced CIPN treatments. This economic environment encourages market expansion and the adoption of new therapies. CIPN not only limits chemotherapy dosing but also significantly reduces the quality of life for cancer survivors. The growing awareness of these impacts drives demand for effective CIPN management solutions, further propelling market growth in North America.

