Qatar Museums Unveils Programme For Rubaiya Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) recently announced the programme for Rubaiya Qatar, a new nationwide multidisciplinary contemporary art quadrennial developed under the auspices of ALRIWAQ Art + Architecture, the contemporary art and architecture institution of Qatar Museums dedicated to research, exhibitions, and public art.

Conceived to elevate Qatar's international presence and empower new generations of artists and thinkers, Rubaiya Qatar will present a dynamic programme of exhibitions, commissions, public art projects, residencies, publications, and more, organised every four years under a single theme.

As part of this inaugural programme, Qatar Museums also announced further details of Unruly Waters, the flagship and largest exhibition of Rubaiya Qatar. Referencing the book of the same title by environmental historian Sunil Amrith, Unruly Waters features works by more than 50 contemporary artists, many of whom have been commissioned to create new work for the project. The exhibition explores how both humans and nature have shaped today's realities across a region spanning from the Gulf to East Asia, while also examining Qatar's place within that region.

Qatar Museums Deputy CEO of ALRIWAQ Art + Architecture, Public Art, and Rubaiya Qatar Sheikha Reem Al Thani said,“Rubaiya Qatar builds on the growth of Qatar Museums over the past two decades, aiming to reflect the country's aspirations by positioning Doha as a hub for global art practice.

“This inaugural edition of Rubaiya Qatar will foster new creative networks, support emerging artists who are pushing the boundaries of innovation, and showcase Doha as a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas.”

Director, Rubaiya Qatar Sheikha Alanood Al Thani said,“Unruly Waters locates Qatar as a meeting point for different cultures and traditions, underscoring the nation's past and present role as a geopolitical hub.

“Alongside works by major contemporary artists, the exhibition will present artefacts from Qatar Museums' extensive collections to propose new artistic and historical connections, shining a light on how the wider Gulf region has been shaped by nature and global weather systems as much as by commerce, trade, and culture.”