The Year Of Destruction .. The Storm That Became A Calendar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- On December 8, 1934, Kuwait experienced a stormy winter season that became etched in the collective memory as (Al-Haddamah), the Year of Destruction.
A powerful storm struck the country, not only destroying property but also becoming a defining moment in history, used by the elders to mark events.
The rainfall exceeded 300 mm, more than Kuwait's annual average, and lasted three days, turning streets into torrents.
Mud-built houses were the most severely damaged by the floods. The storm destroyed over 500 homes, especially in the area between Darwazat Abdulrazzaq and Naif Palace in Kuwait City.
About 18,000 people were affected, with thousands displaced and sheltered in mosques, government buildings, and Quranic schools. The Health Department officially recorded 11 injuries, two of whom died.
After the devastation, the government responded quickly by forming a joint committee including representatives from the Municipality and the Ministry of Public Works to assess and address the damage.
Kuwait City was divided into work zones, with supervisors assigned to patrol and monitor the situation.
Kuwait Oil Company contributed by using its vehicles to pump out the stagnant water that had accumulated in the streets.
The disaster was not Kuwait's first severe storm, having been preceded by the Rajabiyah incident of 1872 and the heavier rains of 1954.
Yet, Al-Haddamah left the deepest social and psychological impact and was immortalized in poetry as a symbol of suffering. (end)
