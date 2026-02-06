United States Consumer Loyalty Business Report 2026: A $44.25 Billion Market By 2030 - Competition Is Intensifying Around Customer Ownership And Engagement Depth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The loyalty market in United States is expected to grow by 16.6% annually, reaching US$25.99 billion by 2026. The loyalty market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 18.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the loyalty market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$22.30 billion to approximately US$44.25 billion.



The US loyalty market is expected to remain highly competitive but structurally stable. Most large brands will continue to operate proprietary programs, with competition focused on improving relevance, integration, and customer experience rather than market consolidation. Technology providers are expected to play a larger role in shaping execution standards, while partnerships will continue to supplement core programs. Differentiation is likely to depend on how effectively loyalty programs integrate with broader commerce, fulfillment, and service ecosystems.

Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Loyalty Programs in the United States

The US loyalty program market is evolving toward models that emphasize continuous value, omnichannel consistency, and personalized engagement. Loyalty is increasingly used as a structural element of customer relationships rather than a promotional overlay, with retailers and service providers aligning programs closely with broader commerce and fulfillment strategies. Over the coming years, loyalty in the United States is expected to remain a central mechanism for managing customer engagement in a competitive and mature consumer market.

Competitive Landscape of Loyalty Programs in the United States

The United States loyalty program market is characterized by high competitive intensity, brand-led ownership, and continuous evolution in execution models. Large retailers, platforms, and financial institutions anchor the landscape, while technology providers shape how loyalty is delivered and scaled. Regulatory scrutiny around data and subscriptions is influencing program governance, but not dampening competitive activity. Over the next few years, loyalty competition in the US is expected to remain focused on engagement depth, integration, and operational effectiveness rather than structural consolidation.

Competition Is Intensifying Around Customer Ownership and Engagement Depth

The US loyalty program market is highly competitive and fragmented, with participation spanning retailers, financial institutions, travel providers, restaurants, and technology platforms. Unlike ecosystem-dominated markets, competition in the United States is defined by brand-level ownership of customer relationships, with loyalty programs acting as a primary engagement lever rather than a supporting feature. Most large consumer-facing companies operate proprietary loyalty programs, making loyalty a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator.

As a result, competitive intensity is driven less by program presence and more by how effectively loyalty programs influence frequency, channel preference, and spend concentration. Companies are competing on program structure, benefit relevance, and integration with broader customer experiences.

Large Retailers and Platforms Anchor the Competitive Landscape

Large retailers and consumer platforms continue to set the pace for loyalty innovation. Amazon anchors the market through Prime, positioning loyalty as an access and convenience construct rather than a rewards mechanism. Walmart competes through Walmart+, integrating loyalty with fulfillment, fuel discounts, and in-store benefits.

In mass and specialty retail, Target leverages Target Circle to link pricing, promotions, and omnichannel engagement, while Starbucks continues to operate one of the most embedded app-led loyalty ecosystems in US foodservice. In travel and payments, American Express and Chase maintain strong loyalty positioning through card-linked rewards and partner ecosystems.

Loyalty Is Shifting From Points Accumulation to Ongoing Value Exchange

In the United States, loyalty programs are increasingly structured around continuous value delivery rather than episodic points redemption. Retailers and service providers are emphasizing benefits such as access, convenience, and bundled services alongside traditional rewards. Amazon continues to position Prime as a loyalty construct built on shipping, content, and service access rather than transactional rewards, while Walmart has expanded Walmart+ as a membership-based engagement layer tied to retail, fuel, and fulfillment benefits.

The US retail and e-commerce environment is mature and highly competitive, with limited differentiation available through price alone. As consumers manage multiple brand relationships simultaneously, companies are prioritizing loyalty structures that embed themselves into everyday consumption patterns, reducing churn through ongoing utility rather than delayed rewards.

Value-based loyalty models are expected to become more prevalent, particularly among large retailers and platforms seeking predictable engagement. Traditional points-only programs are likely to remain, but with reduced strategic emphasis unless supported by broader value propositions.

Retailers Are Using Loyalty to Support Omnichannel Consistency

US loyalty programs are being used to align online and offline customer interactions under a single engagement framework. Large retailers such as Target link loyalty benefits across stores, apps, and fulfillment options, while grocery and specialty retailers increasingly connect in-store purchases to digital accounts for consistent recognition and engagement.

The US retail sector has normalized omnichannel behaviors, with consumers expecting continuity across physical stores, websites, and mobile apps. Loyalty programs provide a practical mechanism to unify identity and engagement across these touchpoints, particularly as buy-online-pickup-in-store and same-day delivery models expand.

Loyalty-driven omnichannel alignment is expected to remain a priority, especially for retailers with large store networks. Programs that fail to integrate physical and digital interactions risk becoming peripheral to the customer relationship.

Personalization Is Becoming Central to Loyalty Engagement

US loyalty programs are placing greater emphasis on individualized engagement, using customer behavior to tailor offers, communications, and program structures. Brands such as Starbucks continue to refine app-based loyalty engagement, adjusting incentives and messaging based on usage patterns rather than static tiers.

Advances in customer data platforms and analytics, combined with competitive pressure in retail and foodservice, have made personalized engagement a core expectation. At the same time, evolving privacy standards and consumer scrutiny are shaping how personalization is executed, favoring relevance over volume.

Personalization is expected to deepen, but within more transparent and controlled frameworks. Loyalty differentiation will rely increasingly on contextual relevance rather than frequency of promotions.

Subscription-Led Loyalty Is Extending Beyond Digital-Native Brands

Subscription-style loyalty models are increasingly adopted by traditional US retailers and service providers. Beyond e-commerce, sectors such as grocery, fuel, and hospitality are using paid loyalty structures to reinforce frequency and share of wallet.

US consumers are familiar with subscription relationships across media, software, and retail. For businesses, subscription-led loyalty offers clearer engagement economics and supports long-term planning amid fluctuating consumer demand. Subscription-based loyalty is expected to continue expanding, though brands will need to balance pricing, benefits, and renewal friction to sustain participation.

New Entrants Are Competing as Technology Enablers Rather Than Consumer Brands

New entrants in the US loyalty market are primarily technology and infrastructure providers rather than consumer-facing program operators. Companies such as Braze, Salesforce, and Klaviyo are competing to become the engagement layer underpinning loyalty execution across retail, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer brands.

These players differentiate through data integration, orchestration, and personalization capabilities, enabling brands to evolve loyalty programs without outsourcing customer ownership. Their competitive positioning is tied to enterprise adoption rather than consumer recognition.

