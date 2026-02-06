Prime Drink Group Secures Exclusive North American Licenses For Beach Day Every Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has secured exclusive licenses from Prime Capital Investments Inc. for the rights to certain Beach Day Every Day ("") trademarks, in exchange for royalties and marketing and promotion fees. These licenses will allow Prime to use the BDED brand exclusively in connection with the production and commercialization of ready-to-drink beverages and low-calorie cola beverages in North America (excluding Québec). The licenses have a five-year term.

"This licensing agreement marks an important step in the expansion of the Beach Day Every Day brand in North America. Prime will act as both a financial and marketing partner, actively contributing to accelerating the brand's growth potential in the United States and the rest of Canada. By obtaining these licenses, we are positioning the brand for faster expansion and long-term success," said Alexandre Côté, Prime's CEO.

Furthermore, following a due diligence review, the Company has decided not to proceed with the acquisition of a 70% interest in 9375-4208 Québec Inc., announced on April 7, 2025, whose main asset was the Relax Downlow brand.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

