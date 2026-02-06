Rajpal Yadav Surrenders To Tihar Jail Full Story

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajpal Yadav Surrenders To Tihar Jail


2026-02-06 07:00:47
Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him relief in multiple cheque-bounce cases. The court rejected his plea for more time despite his claim of arranging ₹50 lakh, stating no special circumstances apply to anyone.

