Rajpal Yadav Surrenders To Tihar Jail Full Story

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him relief in multiple cheque-bounce cases. The court rejected his plea for more time despite his claim of arranging ₹50 lakh, stating no special circumstances apply to anyone.

