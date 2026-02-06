'He Is Ready For Big Stage': BCA President Harsh Vardhan Lauds Vaibhav's Marathon Knock In U19 WC Final

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 6 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan hailed Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic innings in the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup final against England as a moment of immense pride for Indian cricket and for the state.

The BCA president praised Vaibhav's composure, fearlessness, and ability to perform on the biggest stage, reflecting extraordinary talent and mental strength.

Suryavanshi on Friday produced a sensational performance, hammering a breathtaking century. He completed his hundred in just 55 balls, making it the fastest century ever scored in an Under-19 World Cup final.

"His record breaking performance is an inspiration for countless young cricketers across the country. On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I congratulate Vaibhav on this remarkable achievement," he added.

The BCA president further stated that at every level, be it the IPL, Under-19 cricket, or domestic cricket, Vaibhav has consistently proved that he is ready for the big stage.

"At every level, be it the IPL, Under-19 cricket, or domestic cricket, Vaibhav has consistently proved that he is ready for the big stage. His temperament, confidence, and ability to perform under pressure at such a young age reflect his exceptional talent," said BCA president.

The 14-year-old rewrote multiple records during his innings, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill.

The batter from Bihar notched up his 150 off just 171 balls, the fastest in U19 cricket, bettering the 98 balls taken by Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT at the same venue earlier in the competition.

He played a stunning knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone.