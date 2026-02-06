807 People Missing In Delhi? Police Clarify Context Amid Widespread Panic

Official Delhi Police figures showed around 807 people were reported missing early in 2026, with women and minors a significant portion. Many cases remain untraced, sparking public concern. Police, however, said there's no unusual surge compared with past years and warned against panic and misinformation circulating online.

