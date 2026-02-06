Nora Fatehi At 34: Belly Dance, Cardio & Yoga Are The Secrets Behind Her Glam Look

Nora Fatehi is celebrating her 34th birthday on February 6, 2026. The actress gained recognition with superhit songs like Dilbar. Dance, belly dancing, gym, cardio, and yoga are her fitness mantras.

Nora Fatehi is celebrating her 34th birthday on February 6, 2026. This Canadian-born actress has made a name for herself in Bollywood with her dance and fine figure. Here, we're giving you info about her fitness mantra and body balance.

Nora started her career in Telugu and Malayalam films. She was on reality shows Bigg Boss (2015) and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016). Her "Dilbar" song hit 20M YouTube views in 24 hours.

Nora Fatehi's figure is her trademark, and her beauty shines when she dances. She has mastered styles like ballet and hip-hop, earning praise from fans and celebs alike.

Nora Fatehi's fitness mantra is dance itself. She burns calories through it, including belly dancing. The actress loves to dance, and dance exercises are part of her routine.

Nora never skips the gym. Her routine includes squats, push-ups, and burpees. She tones her body with the treadmill, stretching, and cardio, and stays fresh with yoga.