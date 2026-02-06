Biorefinery Products And Applications Global Markets Report 2025-2030 - Agricultural Expansion, Non-Energetic Bioproduct Demand, And Biomass Utilization Spurs Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biorefinery market presents growth opportunities driven by increased sustainability focus and regulatory support. Key opportunities lie in developing biofuels, biomaterials, and biochemicals as carbon-free substitutes for fossil fuels. Market boosts come from global policies, technological advances, and rising eco-consciousness.
Dublin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Products and Applications: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for biorefinery products and applications is expected to grow from $582 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $887.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
This report analyzes the global market for biorefinery products and applications, and segments the market by source, product, application and region. The market size is provided in U.S. millions of dollars. The chapter on competitive intelligence estimates the market shares of leading companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from biorefinery products. The report also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments. The scope of the report is limited to biorefinery products and their applications; the revenue generated from technologies used in biorefineries is excluded.
Biorefinery products, including biofuels, biomaterials and biochemicals, are crucial for the transition to renewable energy. This is mainly attributed to the ecological damage caused by the use of conventional energy sources, such as coal and fossil fuels, for energy generation, transportation and other industrial and non-industrial applications. Bio-based products can be used as a carbon-free substitute for fossil fuels.
In recent years, the global focus on sustainability has resulted in a significant increase in government and regulatory support for the biorefinery industry, encouraging both producers and consumers to adopt bio-based products despite higher initial investments. This regulatory push can be witnessed in terms of subsidies for projects supporting bio-based products, penalties for noncompliance with blending mandates and production credits. Such regulations include the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the EU's Renewable Energy Directive III (RED III).
Also discussed are emerging trends, technological advances, macroeconomic forces and technical standards. The report also discusses the technical and commercial aspects of different sources of biorefinery products and their utilization in different end-use applications. The report outlines the regulations and policies in different countries governing biorefineries to ensure environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance. Porter's Five Forces and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are also analyzed.
Report Scope
66 data tables and 56 additional tables An overview of the global market for biorefinery products and applications In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the biorefinery products and applications, accompanied by a market share analysis by source, product, application, and region Analysis of current and future demand in the biorefinery products and applications market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices Analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market Market share analysis of the key market participants in the industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape Profiles of major companies within the industry, including: ADM, BASF, Cargill, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, and Neste
Companies Featured
ADM BASF Borregaard AS BP p.l.c. Cargill Inc. Chevron Clariant Neste Novozymes A/S (Part of Novonesis Group) Petrobras POET LLC Shell plc UPM Valero Wilmar International Ltd.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 159
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $582 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $887.6 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Analysis by Segment Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Overview and Market Definition Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Conversion Methods
Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape
Overview Climate Target Policies Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) European Green Deal ReFuelEU Aviation Australia's Fuel Quality Standards Act
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers Agricultural Expansion Fuels Biorefinery Feedstock Resources Demand for Non-Energetic Bioproducts Market Challenges Competition from Fossil Fuels Cost-Competitiveness of Coal and Natural Gas High Capital and Production Costs in the Biofuel Industry Market Opportunities Utilization of Agro-biomass and Non-food Feedstocks Market Restraints Fraudulent Trade Practices Crude Oil Price Fluctuations
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Overview Combination of CCUS and BECCS Enzyme-based CCUS Cellulosic Ethanol Ecofining
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Source Primary Biomass Secondary Biomass Tertiary Biomass Market Analysis by Product Material-Driven Products Energy-Driven Products Market Analysis by Application Biofuels Bioenergy Biochemicals Biomaterials Other Applications Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Takeaways North America Europe APAC Rest of World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Biorefinery Industry: An ESG Perspective
ESG in the Biorefinery Products and Applications Industry ESG Practices BASF Borregaard AS BP PLC Cargill Inc. Clariant Neste Shell PLC UPM Wilmar International ESG Issues Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Industry Structure POET LLC BASF ADM Cargill Inc. Neste Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Appendix
