Qatari Diar Wins Gulf Engineering Union Award For Excellence And Innovation In Projects Category

Kuwait: Qatari Diar has won the Gulf Engineering Union Award for Excellence and Innovation in the Projects category for its Lusail Integrated Cognitive Platform project.

The award was presented at a ceremony organised by the Union in Kuwait, recognising the project's excellence in developing an integrated smart system that embodies the concept of future cities.

The award was received by Eng. Khalifa Al Mana, Senior Manager of the City Control and Smart Operations Center.

The project is an advanced operational system based on systems integration and data analysis, supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

This enables proactive, real-time decision-making, enhances operational efficiency, and contributes to improving the quality of life for residents and visitors, as well as promoting sustainability in Lusail City.

This achievement reflects Qatari Diar's commitment to adopting innovative solutions and employing the latest technologies in developing smart and sustainable cities, and solidifying Lusail City's position as a leading regional model in advanced urban planning and operation. - QNA