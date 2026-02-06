MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Knockio Growth Now Combines Canvassing and CRM in One Platform

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Knockio announced Knockio Growth, a single platform that combines door to door sales canvassing with a built-in CRM make it the best field service CRM. Teams can capture leads in the field, then run the rest of the job from the same record instead of bouncing between tools.

Knockio started as a canvassing first app built for speed in the field. It helped reps map territories, plan routes, and log activity from a phone or tablet. Knockio Growth keeps that same speed, but adds the missing middle and back end of the workflow. Teams can now manage contacts and jobs, track communication, move work through boards, store photos and documents, send contracts for e-signature, and handle billing tied to the same lead or job.

With Knockio Growth, managers can see what's next, what is pending, and where each job stands. Reps can work faster with fewer handoffs and less admin. Office teams can support the field with cleaner records, better follow-up, and fewer dropped details.

Key features included in Knockio Growth



Smart routing by lead, task, and appointment

Live tracking of rep location and route progress

Proximity intelligence that shows where lead engagement was registered

Multiple boards to run custom pipelines

Rules and automation to move work forward and reduce manual steps

Setter closer mode for teams that split appointment setting and closing

Contact management with full activity history

Phone, texting, and messaging from inside Knockio

Email communication tied to the lead or job

Call recordings for coaching and quality

Gallery management for photos, documents, and signed files

Enhanced e-contracts with faster digital signing

Products managed inside the app

Invoices and payments connected to the same record

Role management with granular permissions

Integrations through webhooks and Zapier Google Calendar integration for scheduling

Knockio is an all-in-one field sales and field service CRM that helps teams manage leads, jobs, and customers in one place. It streamlines daily work with scheduling, route planning, real-time rep tracking, photos/docs, proposals, contracts, and invoicing. With dashboards and reporting, Knockio keeps managers in control and crews productive from the first knock to the final payment.

