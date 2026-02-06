HM Amit Shah Visits Forward Area Along IB In J&K’ S Kathua
The home minister visited the border outposts of Gurnam and Bobiyian in the Hiranagar sector and interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the frontier, the officials said.
His visit comes amid heightened focus on border management to scuttle infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics, and stepped up anti-terror operations that left four hardcore Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) dead in nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts over the past two weeks.
Shah reached Jammu late Thursday night and was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Sunil Sharma.
In Kathua, the home minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of six welfare schemes for border guards at Bobiyian, the officials said.
