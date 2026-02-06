Lisa Kudrow's Heartfelt Plea To Preserve Iconic 'Friends' Studio Lot

Lisa Kudrow has issued a heartfelt appeal to the future owner of Warner Bros. Discovery, urging them to preserve the iconic Burbank studio lot where the sitcom 'Friends' was filmed for a decade.

In an recent interview, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who essayed the character of Phoebe Buffay on the globally popular sitcom, asked that the historic Warner Bros. lot remain unchanged amid an ongoing ownership battle.

'Preserve it as is'

Kudrow said the studio holds significance not just for her personally, but for the wider film and television industry. "It's hard for me to tell whether Warner Bros. is just special to me, or if it's special to the whole city or industry, and I think it is," she said.

Reflecting on frequent changes in studio ownership, Kudrow added that she hopes the lot will be "preserved as is," noting that it continues to function perfectly for modern productions. She made a specific plea to protect "Jack Warner's roses," a long-standing feature of the studio grounds, as per The Hollywood Reporter

A Historic Lot and The 'Friends' Stage

Warner Bros. has been the filming home of several landmark projects, including 'Casablanca', 'Blade Runner', 'The Matrix', 'Inception' and 'The Goonies'.

For Kudrow, however, its significance is deeply personal. She worked on the lot for at least 10 years while filming 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

The sitcom, which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, was primarily shot on Stage 24. Following the series finale, the stage was officially nicknamed 'The Friends Stage' in recognition of the show's cultural impact.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)