Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan' Famous Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Gets Cancelled Why And How Can Tourist Visit?


2026-02-06 05:00:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Japan has cancelled the Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival in Fujiyoshida after residents raised alarms over overtourism. Complaints of traffic chaos, littering and trespassing pushed authorities to act. The decision highlights Japan's struggle to balance record tourist arrivals with local life and sustainability.

MENAFN06022026007385015968ID1110704843



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search