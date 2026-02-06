LNG2026 Concludes On High Note With Focus On Global Energy Demand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 21st International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG 2026) ended on a high note yesterday concluding four days of high-level panel discussions and interactive debates on critical topics and challenges including LNG's role in meeting global energy demand and its competitive advantages.

LNG2026, which was inaugurated on Monday February 2 by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, also saw high level participation by H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, as well as the Chief Executive Officers of the world's largest energy companies such as TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Shell, and ConocoPhillips.

Government officials, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators from more than 80 countries also took part in the world's most prestigious LNG event. LNG2026 also attracted over 300 companies who took part in the accompanying exhibition spanning 35,000 square meters of space provided by the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

The conference was held under the theme:“Leading LNG: Powering Today and Tomorrow”, and featured market trends, breakthrough technologies, and innovations shaping a sector that remains essential for global energy security and a cornerstone of the energy transition. It offered unique opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and high-value deals that will help advance the LNG industry.

Speaking at the conclusion of LNG2026, Lolwa Khalil Salat, QatarEnergy's Manager of Public Relations and Communication, said:“Today, we come to the conclusion of the International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas LNG2026, following days rich with dialogue and the exchange of perspectives. The past few days have reaffirmed that energy is not merely about numbers and projects, but about bridges of trust and cooperation, and a language of a shared future.”



QatarEnergy's Manager of Public Relations and Communication Lolwa Khalil Salat handing over hosting of the International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas to Chair of The Australian Gas Industry Trust Professor Andrew Garnett as Co-Host of LNG2029.

Salat further added, "On behalf of Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and on behalf of everyone working in Qatar's energy sector, we express our sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, for his patronage and for the honor of opening the conference. And to all the speakers and participants, who enriched this global event with their insightful ideas and perspectives.

Salat handed over hosting of the International Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas to Professor Andrew Garnett, the Chair of The Australian Gas Industry Trust as Co-Host of LNG2029, representing the next host country, Australia. LNG2029 will be hosted in Brisbane in 2029.