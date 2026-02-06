Web Summit Qatar Boosts Invest Qatar's Drive To Position Doha As Regional Innovation Hub

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: This year's Web Summit in Doha played a central role in advancing Qatar's ambition to become a regional hub for innovation and the digital economy, said Fahad Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, on the sidelines of the global technology gathering.

“Web Summit Qatar 2026 directly advances our mission to position Qatar as the region's leading hub for innovation and the digital economy,” Al Kuwari told The Peninsula in an interview.“It brings together global and local innovators in one place and allows them to connect, collaborate, and build new ventures within Qatar's technology ecosystem.”

This 2026 edition has drawn more than 30,000 participants from over 120 countries, including some 1,600 startups and more than 800 investors, creating what he described as“unparalleled access” for collaboration and deal-making.

He noted that Invest Qatar's presence at the event, particularly through the Startup Qatar Pavilion, places the agency at the heart of discussions around innovation and investment.“The summit amplifies our value proposition on a global stage,” Al Kuwari said.

“It allows us to showcase Qatar's pro-business environment, advanced digital infrastructure, and the strength of our national innovation ecosystem, while demonstrating how founders and technology companies are supported with streamlined setup processes, funding pathways, and access to world-class partners.”

Beyond immediate business opportunities, Al Kuwari stressed that the summit reinforces Qatar's long-term economic vision.

“Web Summit Qatar sends a clear signal that the country is not only open for business, but is actively shaping the future of innovation across the region,” he said, noting that technology, talent, and global connectivity are at the core of Qatar's transition toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Al Kuwari highlighted the $1bn Invest Qatar Incentives Programme, launched over the past year to attract high-value foreign direct investment.

Unveiled during the Qatar Economic Forum 2025, the programme is designed to strengthen Qatar's position as a competitive global business hub by offering tailored incentives for both local and international investors.

“At the heart of the programme is up to 40 percent reimbursement on eligible local investment costs over a five-year period,” he said.“This covers expenses such as business setup, infrastructure, equipment, office leases, and employee costs, making it especially attractive for companies looking to scale quickly and efficiently in the region.”

He explained that the programme features ready-made incentive packages aligned with priority sectors under Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), including advanced industries, logistics, technology, and financial services.

The application process is managed through the Invest Qatar Gateway, a digital-first platform that simplifies eligibility checks and submissions.

“This is not just about attracting capital," Al Kuwari, added.

It's about building long-term partnerships that promote innovation, create high-skilled jobs, and support Qatar's transition to a knowledge-driven economy.”