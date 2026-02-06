Al Ghazali And Casamento Shine As Silca Blue Clinches Al Markhiya Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Silca Blue delivered a strong performance to claim the Al Markhiya Cup, the day's feature 1200m contest for three-year-old Thoroughbreds at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The triumph further enhanced the excellent record of the Sheikh Abdul Rahman Rashid Al-Thani-owned colt, marking his third victory from nine career starts.

The bay was patiently ridden just behind the leading pack before being unleashed in the home straight, where he swept past his rivals to record a decisive 21⁄4-length victory.

The success capped a phenomenal day for the trainer–jockey combination of Gassim Al Ghazali and Marco Casamento, with the duo registering four wins on the card.

Earlier, Manos Arriba (Thoroughbred Maiden Plate), Malik (Local Thoroughbred Handicap) and Loose Cannon (Thoroughbred Handicap) also claimed titles for the pair.

In other races, Salman Fahad Al-Hajri guided Manassek De La Gloire to victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, while Acclaim To Royalty won the Thoroughbred Handicap under Tomas Lukasek.

Lukasek also steered Shagraan to success in the Purebred Arabian Handicap, while Mou'nes Al Shahania topped the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap under Lukas Delozier.