Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Research Report 2025: $1.2 Bn Market Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market include catering to the growth in e-commerce and online services, as well as the rising adoption of AI and big data analytics. These trends necessitate robust, scalable, and secure colocation services to handle increased data traffic and storage efficiently.

The Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market is valued at USD 1.2 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services, digital transformation initiatives, and the rise of e-commerce. The market is also supported by the government's focus on diversifying the economy and enhancing the digital infrastructure, which has led to significant investments in data center facilities.

Key cities dominating the market include Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. Riyadh, as the capital, serves as a central hub for technology and business, attracting major investments. Jeddah's strategic location as a port city enhances connectivity, while Dammam's industrial base supports the demand for data services, making these cities pivotal in the colocation landscape.

In 2023, the Saudi government implemented the National Data Management Office (NDMO) regulation, which mandates data localization for certain sectors. This regulation aims to enhance data security and privacy, ensuring that sensitive information remains within the country's borders. The NDMO's guidelines are expected to drive the demand for local data center colocation services, as businesses seek compliant solutions.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

By Type:

The segmentation by type includes Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation, Hybrid Colocation, Managed Colocation, and Others. Retail colocation is gaining traction due to the increasing number of SMEs seeking cost-effective solutions. Wholesale colocation is favored by large enterprises requiring extensive space and power. Hybrid colocation is becoming popular as businesses look for flexible solutions that combine on-premises and cloud resources. Managed colocation is appealing for companies that prefer outsourcing their IT management.

By End-User:

The end-user segmentation includes IT & Telecom, Financial Services, Healthcare, Government, and Others. The IT & Telecom sector is the largest consumer of colocation services, driven by the need for robust infrastructure to support cloud services and data management. Financial services are increasingly adopting colocation for enhanced security and compliance. Healthcare organizations are also leveraging colocation to manage sensitive patient data securely, while government entities are focusing on data localization and security.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market is characterized by a dynamic mix of regional and international players. Leading participants such as STC Group, Mobily, Zain KSA, Saudi Telecom Company, NTT Communications, Equinix, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Data Center, Digital Realty, Al-Falak, Axiom Telecom, Meraas, Aramco, Ooredoo contribute to innovation, geographic expansion, and service delivery in this space.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Cloud Services:

The demand for cloud services in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach approximately 10 billion SAR in the future, driven by the rapid adoption of digital solutions across various sectors. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative emphasizes digital transformation, leading to increased investments in cloud infrastructure. This trend is further supported by a 30% annual growth rate in cloud service consumption, reflecting a robust shift towards cloud-based operations among businesses and government entities.

Expansion of Digital Transformation Initiatives:

Saudi Arabia's digital transformation initiatives are expected to inject around 20 billion SAR into the IT sector in the future. The government is actively promoting the adoption of advanced technologies, including IoT and AI, to enhance operational efficiency. This push is evidenced by the establishment of the National Digital Transformation Program, which aims to digitize 80% of government services, thereby increasing the demand for data center colocation services to support these initiatives.

Government Support for IT Infrastructure:

The Saudi government has allocated over 15 billion SAR for IT infrastructure development as part of its Vision 2030 strategy. This funding is aimed at enhancing the country's digital ecosystem, including data centers. Additionally, the establishment of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) underscores the government's commitment to fostering a robust IT environment, which is expected to significantly boost the colocation market as businesses seek compliant and secure data storage solutions.

Market Challenges

High Operational Costs:

The operational costs for data center colocation in Saudi Arabia are among the highest in the region, averaging around 1,200 SAR per square meter annually. This high cost is attributed to factors such as energy expenses, real estate prices, and the need for advanced cooling systems. As a result, many businesses are hesitant to invest in colocation services, which can hinder market growth and limit the adoption of necessary IT infrastructure.

Limited Availability of Skilled Workforce:

The data center industry in Saudi Arabia faces a significant skills gap, with an estimated shortage of over 20,000 IT professionals in the future. This shortage is primarily due to the rapid pace of technological advancements outpacing the education and training systems. Consequently, companies struggle to find qualified personnel to manage and operate data centers effectively, which poses a challenge to maintaining service quality and operational efficiency in the market.

Saudi Arabia Data Center Colocation Market Future Outlook

The future of the Saudi Arabia data center colocation market appears promising, driven by ongoing digital transformation and government initiatives. As businesses increasingly adopt hybrid cloud solutions, the demand for colocation services is expected to rise significantly. Furthermore, the focus on sustainability and energy efficiency will likely lead to innovations in data center design and operations, enhancing competitiveness. The collaboration between local firms and global technology leaders will also play a crucial role in shaping the market landscape, fostering growth and technological advancement.

Market Opportunities

Growth in E-commerce and Online Services:

The e-commerce sector in Saudi Arabia is projected to reach 50 billion SAR in the future, creating substantial demand for reliable data center colocation services. As online businesses expand, they require robust infrastructure to support increased data traffic and storage needs, presenting a significant opportunity for colocation providers to cater to this growing market segment.

Adoption of AI and Big Data Analytics:

The increasing adoption of AI and big data analytics in various industries is expected to drive demand for data center colocation services. With investments in AI projected to exceed 10 billion SAR in the future, businesses will require scalable and secure data storage solutions to manage vast amounts of data, creating a lucrative opportunity for colocation service providers to meet these evolving needs.

