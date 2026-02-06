L Marks Partners With Avencera To Launch Thames Freeport Health Bus Screening Programme

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- L Marks, together with PUBLIC, as part of Avencera's delivery consortium for Thames Freeport, has launched a mobile health screening programme delivering free diabetes and hypertension testing directly to communities across Barking & Dagenham, Havering, and Thurrock.

The eight-week pilot programme, which began 12 January, operates daily from 10am to 5pm across 24 locations including community spaces, markets, and local events. Sites were identified through population health data as having elevated diabetes and hypertension rates. Community Pharmacy England pharmacists conduct on-site testing with results shared directly to patients' GPs for follow-up care.

The service is available to adults aged 18-66, with no appointments required. Pregnant individuals are not eligible due to specific health considerations.

The programme integrates seven healthtech companies into a single operational platform: PocDoc for rapid diagnostics, Holly Health for digital coaching, Lifelight for contactless vital signs, my mhealth for remote monitoring, Jeenie for translation services, and geospatial analytics from Esri UK and FourthSpace.

The initiative represents the first deployment of Thames Freeport's Healthcare Innovation Lab, demonstrating how Freeport investment can be reinvested into improved public services while accelerating healthtech procurement through direct commercial pathways.

The pilot runs until 4 March 2026. Full schedule and locations:

