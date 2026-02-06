Eritrea: Northern Red Sea Regional Congress Conducts 21St Annual Meeting

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, February 6, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Northern Red Sea Regional Congress conducted its 21st annual meeting from 3 to 4 February in the port city of Massawa under the theme“Community Development Is Our Priority!”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Regional Congress, Mr. Ibrahim Ali Shiek, stated that the active and conscious participation of community members and defense forces has contributed to commendable progress in the implementation of development programs. He further noted that the congress, serving as a bridge between the people and the government, is closely overseeing the execution of development initiatives, and that challenges and shortcomings encountered are being addressed through continuous public consultations.

Members of the Northern Red Sea Regional Congress conducted extensive discussions on reports of activities carried out in 2025, including efforts to improve the livelihoods of the population, renovate water diversion schemes, and expand and rejuvenate social service-rendering institutions, among others.

Various recommendations were forwarded, including the need for proactive engagement in addressing potable water supply challenges, infrastructure and service provision, sustainable solutions for renewable energy, and improvements in transportation services.

The Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, on her part, called for strengthened efforts to ensure broad public participation in the implementation of development programs. She particularly underscored the importance of water and soil conservation, road renovation, potable water supply projects, and the construction and renovation of schools and health facilities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members of the Northern Red Sea Regional Congress adopted a number of recommendations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.