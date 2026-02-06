Bitcoin Steadies As Volatility Gap With Gold Narrows

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) JPMorgan has argued that bitcoin's declining volatility relative to gold is reshaping long-term investment calculations, even as near-term pressures from exchange-traded fund outflows and futures market liquidations weigh on crypto prices. The bank's analysts said the contrast between short-term stress and longer-horizon metrics highlights a shift under way in how institutional investors assess risk in digital assets.

Bitcoin has traded within a tighter range over the past several months compared with its own historical swings, while gold has shown sharper price fluctuations driven by shifts in interest-rate expectations, central bank buying patterns and geopolitical uncertainty. JPMorgan's research notes that this divergence is unusual given gold's traditional role as a low-volatility store of value and bitcoin's reputation for sharp moves. The bank said the narrowing volatility gap could strengthen bitcoin's appeal to investors seeking diversification over extended time frames.

At the same time, crypto markets have faced selling pressure linked to redemptions from spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and the unwinding of leveraged positions in futures markets. Data tracked by the bank show that ETF outflows have periodically accelerated during phases of weaker price momentum, while futures liquidations have amplified intraday moves. JPMorgan cautioned that these factors can obscure underlying structural trends, particularly when market sentiment turns defensive.

Gold's volatility has risen as investors reassess the trajectory of global monetary policy. Expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer in several major economies have increased sensitivity to economic data releases, pushing bullion prices into wider trading bands. Central bank purchases, which have supported gold demand over the past two years, have also become less predictable in their timing, contributing to short-term price swings.

Bitcoin, by contrast, has benefited from a more stable investor base following the approval and rollout of spot ETFs in the United States. JPMorgan said that while ETF flows can create bouts of selling, the broader effect has been to deepen liquidity and distribute holdings across a wider set of long-term allocators. This, the bank argued, may be dampening extreme volatility compared with earlier market cycles dominated by retail speculation.

The bank's analysts emphasised that volatility, rather than price direction alone, plays a central role in portfolio construction. Assets with lower and more predictable volatility profiles can command higher allocations from institutions bound by risk limits. JPMorgan said that if bitcoin continues to exhibit volatility closer to that of gold, it could increasingly be evaluated alongside traditional hedges rather than treated solely as a high-risk satellite asset.

Still, the report highlighted clear constraints on that narrative. Regulatory uncertainty across major jurisdictions continues to shape investor behaviour, particularly for pension funds and insurers. Operational risks, including custody and settlement arrangements, also remain higher for digital assets than for bullion. JPMorgan said these factors limit the pace at which bitcoin can be integrated into conservative portfolios, regardless of improvements in volatility metrics.

Market participants have also pointed to the role of macroeconomic shocks in testing bitcoin's evolving profile. Episodes of sudden risk aversion have historically triggered sharp sell-offs in crypto alongside equities, undermining the argument that bitcoin consistently acts as a safe haven. JPMorgan acknowledged this history, noting that bitcoin's correlation with risk assets can rise during periods of market stress, even if its day-to-day volatility appears contained.

Gold, despite its recent fluctuations, retains advantages rooted in centuries of use as a reserve asset. Its deep physical market, widespread acceptance by central banks and established legal frameworks provide a level of assurance that bitcoin has yet to match. JPMorgan said that comparisons between the two assets should recognise these structural differences, particularly when evaluating performance across economic cycles.

