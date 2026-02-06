Chinese Hypercar Sets New EV Speed Record In Germany

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) An electric hypercar developed in China recently became the fastest production vehicle in the world when it nearly hit 500 km/h in speed tests at a German facility. Built by the luxury sub-brand of Chinese EV giant BYD, Yangwang, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme shattered previous production vehicle speed records for both electric and gas-powered cars, reaching a staggering 496.22 km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg track on 14 September.

