FM, Arab Foreign Ministers Begin Working Visit To Slovenia

2026-02-06 04:02:45
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, and the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, began a working visit today to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.
During the visit, the ministers are scheduled to meet with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, promote security and stability in the region, and reaffirm appreciation for Slovenia's supportive stance on the Palestinian people's rights to freedom and statehood.
Safadi and the Arab ministers will also participate in a dialogue session as part of the Bled Strategic Forum.

Jordan News Agency

