403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
FM, Arab Foreign Ministers Begin Working Visit To Slovenia
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, and the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, began a working visit today to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.
During the visit, the ministers are scheduled to meet with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, promote security and stability in the region, and reaffirm appreciation for Slovenia's supportive stance on the Palestinian people's rights to freedom and statehood.
Safadi and the Arab ministers will also participate in a dialogue session as part of the Bled Strategic Forum.
Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, along with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, and the Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, began a working visit today to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.
During the visit, the ministers are scheduled to meet with Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon, to discuss ongoing efforts to ensure adherence to the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, promote security and stability in the region, and reaffirm appreciation for Slovenia's supportive stance on the Palestinian people's rights to freedom and statehood.
Safadi and the Arab ministers will also participate in a dialogue session as part of the Bled Strategic Forum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment