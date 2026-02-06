Emergency Committee Set Up In Kabul To Address Natural Disasters

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): An Emergency Committee has been established under the leadership of the Kabul Provincial Authority to ensure an immediate, coordinated, and effective response to natural disaster emergencies, the governor's office said on Friday.

According to a statement from governor house, the committee was formed based on the directive of the Leader of the Islamic Emirate and operates under the chairmanship of Al-Haj Mullah Aminullah“Obaid,” the Governor of Kabul.

The statement said the committee aims to provide prompt, organized, and effective assistance to citizens during crises caused by heavy snowfall, torrential rains, and other natural disasters.

It added that residents of Kabul province can directly contact the committee during emergencies to report their concerns. The committee is tasked with taking necessary measures to alleviate hardships, manage crisis situations, and ensure the provision of essential services.

To enhance coordination and ensure a more effective response at the district level, the process is being actively pursued through district governors, the statement noted, adding that all relevant departments have been instructed to cooperate fully with the committee.

The Kabul Provincial Authority also said that, under this directive, mobile patrols have been established within the committee's framework to prevent potential problems and safeguard citizens' lives. These patrols will conduct regular rounds on public highways and across districts.

sa