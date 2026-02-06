Inside Information: SATO Corporation Increases Bond Maturing In 2030 By EUR 50 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release (Inside information) 6 February at 11:00 am

SATO Corporation issues EUR 50 million of unsecured notes. The notes are issued under the Company's EMTN programme as an increase to the existing bond maturing on 12 June 2030 (ISIN XS2188664259). The issue price of the notes is 95.332%, and the issue date is 13 February 2026. The proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance the Company's existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

OP Corporate Bank plc acted as the dealer for the bond issue.

For more information, please contact:

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone: +358 201 134 4226,...

Ville Vastamäki, Group Treasurer, phone +358 40 742 4224,...



SATO Corporation



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary.